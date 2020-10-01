Wisconsin Hit by Increases in COVID-19 for Third Straight Week

MADISON, Wis.– In the first few weeks of fall, Wisconsin is seeing another spike of COVID-19 cases. All 72 counties in the state have been listed as high case activity level by state health officials.

The rising number of cases is forcing President Trump to change his plans to campaign in the state.

Cases continue to rise in Wisconsin for the third straight week. With calls from state and local leaders for the President to make adjustments to his upcoming visit this weekend.

Wisconsin has been hit hard by recent spikes in COVID-19. Just on Thursday, the state recorded almost 2,887 cases and nearly 650 hospitalizations. Wisconsin also had 27 new deaths reported Wednesday and 21 deaths Thursday. These three categories broke grim new records for the state.

“This is a grave, dark reminder for all of us in our state that COVID-19 isn’t over,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

President Trump has moved his rally from a La Crosse airport to Janesville, about 175 miles away. He’s also holding a rally in Green Bay Saturday. Both will be outside at airports.

During President Trump’s rally at the Duluth airport on Wednesday, many supporters were not wearing masks, and most were shoulder to shoulder at the crowded event.

It’s not exactly clear why the La Crosse rally was moved, with the airport officials citing the reason behind it was a lease issue with the airport.

Governor Evers says if the President goes through with these rallies, he needs to plan them with health protocols in mind, such as respecting the state’s mask mandate.

“Please insist that people wear a mask. Don’t allow them into your rally unless they have a mask and continue to wear a mask,” said Evers. “He can control this.”

State health leaders say while efforts the President has used like holding rallies outside is a good step, it isn’t 100 percent effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“So I believe that if we want to have the maximum impact of reducing transmission,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Wisconsin Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “We should use those three strategies anytime we’re meeting but the best response is to not have gatherings at all.”

Both Green Bay and La Crosse have been identified as red zones for community spread by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Janesville is not on that list. President Trump moved his rally from La Crosse but at this moment will still be going to Green Bay on Saturday.