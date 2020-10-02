Congressman Stauber Releases Statement After Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) made the following statement upon learning that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19:

“Before embarking to Duluth on Air Force One two days ago, I tested negative for COVID-19. After learning about the President’s diagnosis earlier this morning, I immediately contacted the House Attending Physician and I am following their strict recommendations, which included getting tested again this morning. In the meantime, I will be praying for the President and First Lady’s speedy recovery. We continue to take the virus seriously and are thankful the overwhelming majority of people recover.”

Stauber was aboard Air Force One with President Trump on Wednesday when he flew to Duluth to hold a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport.

It should also be noted, that CNN is reporting Minnesota Congressmen Tom Emmer and Jim Hagerdon were also on Air Force One with Trump Wednesday.

Trump also met with Minnesota State Sen. Paul Gazelka along with his wife Maralee, Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, during a fundraiser in Minneapolis Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, issued the following statement Friday morning:

“First and foremost my prayers are with the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery. I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution I am being tested again on Friday for COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday ahead of the President’s visit. I will remain in self-quarantine until results are received.”