Duluth City Council Pres. ‘Stands Firmly’ with Mayor Larson for Calling Pres. Trump a ‘White Supremacist’

"We have people of color in our community who are affected by the words and actions of the President,” said Anderson. “And for that reason I stand with Mayor Larson."

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth City Council President Gary Anderson is weighing in after comments by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson earlier this week calling President Trump a white supremacist sparked backlash from Duluth City Councilor Derek Medved.

Critics of the President say he did not directly condemn hate groups like The Proud Boys in Tuesday night’s presidential debate, which caused Duluth Mayor Emily Larson to criticize him before he arrived in Duluth. This led to a response from multiple Duluth city councilors, including the council president.

Anderson voiced his support for Duluth Mayor Emily Larson after her comments about the President.

“I stand with firmly with Mayor Larson,” said Anderson. “I believe in her courageous reflection on President Trump’s refusal to address the and danger of white supremacy.”

This comes after comments Wednesday where the mayor directly called the President a white supremacist from a DFL hosted press call the day of the his Duluth visit.

“Last night was appalling, embarrassing, and nauseating,” Larson said. “We have a white supremacist in the White House who cares only about himself, who says he is about law and order but I can guarantee you is coming into my community disregarding the laws of health and safety of Minnesotans.”

Duluth City Councilor Derek Medved says local leaders need to remain non-partisan, only positively supporting candidates they endorse. And that attacking another party’s candidate crosses a line.

“So that’s the issue I have here is where you are taking part in a negative comment toward a sitting president,” said Medved. “That’s when it turns completely wrong for me and that’s what I condemn.”

Anderson says he disagrees with Medved’s view on the role of a city leader’s voice.

“Just like the mayor, we have the right to use our voices to share our opinions anytime we choose to,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Medved has a right to speak on the issue but doesn’t believe Mayor Larson attacked anyone. Adding that he believes she spoke the truth.

“President Trump refuses to acknowledge the issues of white supremacy are prevalent in our country,” said Anderson.

Another issue Medved is concerned about is the Larson’s comments could impact whether or not the city can get federal help. Like when Governor Tim Walz wasn’t able to get $15 million in aid from FEMA after social unrest earlier this summer.

“A time where the current president may be re-elected, where will that be when we are in need of federal funds. Where will we be when we are in need of federal aid?” Medved asked. “And so we just might not be picked of a side we chose to pick.”

Anderson says while relationships with those at the federal level are important, he says maintaining relationships here in the community are equally important.

“We have people of color in our community who are affected by the words and actions of the President,” said Anderson. “And for that reason I stand with Mayor Larson.”

Councilor Medved said the mayor’s comments about the president are grounds for censure by the Duluth City Council but believes speaking out is enough.

Anderson says he is unsure what the grounds for censorship from the council would be in this situation.