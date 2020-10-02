Duluth Fire Department Encourages People to Get Sprinkler Systems

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department burned old household items to show just what can happen if you don’t have a working sprinkler system in your home.

Experts say while there may be an initial expense having a sprinkler system at home, in the long run, is cost-effective when it comes to saving property and valuable items in the house.

“So it’s safer for you, it’s safer for the firefighters, and you’re doing way less damage to your house when it comes to rebuilding,’ said Heath Wiersma, an instructor at Lake Superior College and a local firefighter.

The burn took place at the Emergency Response Training Center at Lake Superior College.

This is the same location where firefighters practice fire response.