Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Makes Statement About Trump’s Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis
DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday morning Duluth Mayor Emily Larson released a statement regarding the recent news that President Trump, and others traveling with him, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump traveled to Minnesota on Wednesday for a fundraiser event in Minneapolis as well as a campaign stop in Duluth.
Larson issues the following statement:
“The news of anyone contracting COVID-19 is scary and unsettling. If you were at the rally on Wednesday, please wear a mask, visit your healthcare provider to be tested, or go to the DECC to get a free test. Do everything you can to self-isolate and adhere to Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines to keep yourselves and those around you safe. I truly wish the President, First Lady, and anyone else who has been diagnosed a full and speedy recovery.”