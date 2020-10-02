Duluth’s Lakewood Elementary Goes to Distance Learning After ‘Substantial’ Amount of Illnesses

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth School District officials are transitioning Lakewood Elementary students to distance learning and closing the school building for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 5 after a “substantial” number of students and staff have been absent due to illness, including influenza or COVID-like symptoms.

Elementary in-person hybrid learning will tentatively resume at Lakewood Monday, Oct. 19.

“The health and safety of staff, students and families is at the forefront of the decision,” said Superintendent John Magas.

Currently, Duluth elementary schools are in a hybrid learning model. Middle and high schools are in distance learning. The district is also supporting child care for emergency workers, as mandated by the state.