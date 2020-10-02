Dumpster Art Unveiled

DULUTH, Minn. – One local organization has unveiled another project in Duluth to promote art in the community.

The Duluth Street Art Initiative in partnership with the Greater Downtown Council converted a blue Hartel’s dumpster into a piece of street art.

The artist took about a week and a half for the actual painting of the dumpster, which includes pictures of delicious foods like beer, pizza, and a burger.

“Public art, street art, it’s all very accessible to people,” said Tom Moriarty, a freelance artist. “Anyone can come and enjoy it and that’s a very beautiful thing to me. I think having access to art is super important to the mind and the spirit.”

The dumpster was converted for the Green Mill in Canal Park, and if you want to check it out, it’s in the alley behind the restaurant.