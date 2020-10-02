Former WH Advisor Kellyanne Conway and Others Test Positive For Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former White House Advisor Kellynne Conway announced Friday evening she tested positive for COVID-19.

This diagnosis comes just days after she attended a White House Rose Garden event on Saturday with others, who also have contracted the virus.

Conway later tweeted she has a “light cough” and is feeling “fine.”

Some of the other attendees at the event, including Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have also tested positive.