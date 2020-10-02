Hermantown Football Team Brings Old Goalpost to the New Turf Field

The Hawks will break in the new turf field next Friday in their season opener against Duluth Denfeld.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – It’s been two months since Centricity Stadium at Corey Veech Memorial Field was finished. And now the Hermantown football team is getting ready to use it.

To celebrate, the senior football players took the old goalpost from their practice field and carried it over to the entrance to the stadium so players and fans can walk through it when they go to games.

“As a team, we’re all bonding and having camaraderie together. I’m sure I’ll be back here later on, watching games here and seeing this goal post being up,” said senior halfback Luke Lind.

“Being a part of Hermantown football for 23 years as a coach and as a player, it’s emotional because it means something to us that have grown up in Hermantown and going from grass and the mud and the snow that we’ve always been used to playing in here at Hermantown. And going to turf, that’s a huge change for us. But we never want to forget where we came from. And that goal post was part of that and we just didn’t want to lose something that has been so much a part of our football history,” head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

