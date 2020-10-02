Local Experts React to Trump and First Lady Melania’s COVID Diagnosis

With the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania having COVID-19, there are questions about his campaign and the upcoming election. We talked to local experts about how they are viewing this especially in light of his visit to Duluth this past Wednesday.

With the recent diagnosis, local political experts say President Trump will probably have to change some of the ways he has been doing things, which might influence how he connects with voters.

One political science professor we spoke to at UMD says the recent large rallies may not happen as frequently due to Trump having the virus.

“People who might have questioned, to begin with, if it was careless to have these big rallies and if he was perhaps being a little bit irresponsible in not wearing a mask, it’s going to reinforce those opinions for sure,” said Cindy Rugeley, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

And a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior says the president’s case of COVID may take him off the campaign trail for a while and with the second debate anticipated for mid-October, it may be questionable as to whether it will actually happen at its scheduled time.

She says it also may change the tone Trump has had in recent weeks.

“For him to have contracted the virus himself, it really does, it is problematic for his message so to speak and whether or not he’ll actually answer to that or speak to that,” said Alisa Von Hagel, an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin Superior.

Another professor we spoke to says Trump’s virus will not only impact himself, but some of the candidates he’s been supporting.

“We’re gonna maybe have more cases in the inner circle of the White House,” said Kathryn Haglin, an assistant professor of political science at UMD. “Possibly going to be having maybe even local party officials who might have been around these people while they were here. We just don’t know.”

The experts added that we may be seeing more of other officials out on the campaign trail like Mike Pence because of the diagnosis.