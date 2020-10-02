Local Organization Sells Items From Deconstructed Houses

One local organization is selling materials from deconstructed houses.

OLIVER, Wis. – One local organization is selling materials from deconstructed houses.

The program Better Futures Minnesota is selling items from several tax-forfeited houses that have been torn down around the area.

The money from the sale goes right back to the organization and helps men coming out of incarceration who also help with the deconstruction of the properties.

“It’s very humbling work,” said Jason Allen, the sales manager for the Better Futures reuse warehouse. “Especially working with the men who are coming out of incarceration, helping them create a better future for themselves and also things that you can do to lessen the impact on the environment, it’s a win-win.”

The items from the sale include things like cast iron tubs, a cast iron sink, some windows, lots of reclaimed flooring, and lumber.

The sale will also be taking place tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Oliver.