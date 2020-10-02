Possible 911 Phone Outages Reported in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Carlton County 911 Dispatch was notified by phone provider, Lumen (formally Century Link) of a possible phone outage in the Moose Lake area of Carlton County.

911 calls by landline and cell phones for the state of Minnesota are having routing errors and delays.

The call provider is aware of the situation and is working to repair the routing error.

In Carlton County, if you call 911 and your call does not go through you can reach Carlton County 911 by dialing 218-384-3632 or 218-384-4185