Prep Football: Northwestern, Ashland Win Home Openers

It was a good night for the home teams as the Tigers and Oredockers emerged victorious.

MAPLE, Wis. – Colin Trautt rushed for over 200 yards as the Northwestern football knocked off Hayward 41-6 Friday night for their 19th straight Heart O’ North Conference win.

Trautt, along with teammate Brennan Werner, combined to rush for five touchdowns as the Tigers will host St. Croix Falls next week.

In other prep football action, Ashland picked up their first win in nearly as they topped Hayward 41-14 at Weikal Field.