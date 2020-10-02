President Trump Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Covid-19

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sources are reporting President Donald Trump is feeling “feverish” and “fatigued” after being strickened with COVID-19.

Friday night, Potus was flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington, where he is undergoing an experimental treatment.

The president is expected to stay for a “few days” at the hospital and will continue to work from a presidental suite, which will allow him to carry out his duties.

It is still unclear where or how the president may have caught the virus.

For the last several months, he has been dismissive about wearing masks and social distancing, which may have led to the diagonosis.