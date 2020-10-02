Proctor/Hermantown Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with Minnesota Whitecaps

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldog and current Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey coach Emma Stauber has re-signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The 27-year-old defender will still keep her position as the bench boss for the Mirage. Whitecaps general manager and co-head coach Jack Brodt says Stauber is one of the team’s key defenders as an excellent puck-mover with speed and strength. In her first year coaching last season, she led Proctor/Hermantown to the section finals, falling to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.