St. Louis County Health Experts Give Reminder to Those at Trump Rally

DULUTH, Minn.– St. Louis County health experts are issuing a reminder to anyone who was at President Trump’s rally.

County public health leaders say it’s very unlikely someone could become infected with COVID-19 from someone on stage like the President. The bigger risk they say comes from being at a large gathering with little to no social distancing or mask wearing.

They are recommending people who attended the rally to self-isolate. Experts are also saying wait 5-7 days before getting tested.

“[Getting a test before waiting five days] will not be valuable,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook. “Wait until you develop symptoms, then go in and get a test. Self-isolate, even if you aren’t symptomatic”

County public health officials say anyone who attended the rally should consider getting tested, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.