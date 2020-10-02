Trump Campaign: All Events Featuring President Postponed After COVID-19 Diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign announced on Friday that all events featuring the president and the president’s family will be postponed or moved to a virtual event following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Vice President Mike Pence will continue his regularly scheduled campaign events.
Statement from the Trump campaign:
“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moves to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.
Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”
– Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager