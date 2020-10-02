Update: Congressman Stauber Says COVID-19 Test Negative

DULUTH, Minn. – Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) reported Friday afternoon that his COVID-19 test came back negative.

Earlier in the day, Stauber released a statement upon learning that the President and First Lady tested positive for COVID-19:

“Before embarking to Duluth on Air Force One two days ago, I tested negative for COVID-19. After learning about the President’s diagnosis earlier this morning, I immediately contacted the House Attending Physician and I am following their strict recommendations, which included getting tested again this morning. In the meantime, I will be praying for the President and First Lady’s speedy recovery. We continue to take the virus seriously and are thankful the overwhelming majority of people recover.”

Stauber was aboard Air Force One with President Trump on Wednesday when he flew to Duluth to hold a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport.