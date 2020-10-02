UW-Superior Foundation Kicks Off $20 Million Fundraising Campaign

The Campaign Will Help Support Students, Staff, Campus Development in the Future

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the generosity of UW-Superior alumni from helping make a difference for the future of students and academics for years to come.

“No gift is too large, and no gift is too small. The collective power of giving is what will make our campaign succeed,” said Jeanne Thompson, university advancement vice-chancellor.

20 million dollars seems like a lot of money to fundraise, especially during a global pandemic.

“Our ‘Together We Are Superior’ campaign is all about raising money for our campaign pillars, people, programs, and the future,” said Thompson.

Staff, students, and alumni of the UWS community recently kicked off the campaign intending to raise 20 million dollars.

“This campaign is several years in the making, and Oct. 1 was our scheduled kick-off date,” said Thompson.

Fundraising efforts began months ago but were paused due to the pandemic in March, April, and May.

“While buildings can do great things, to tell you the truth, we haven’t been in them much lately,” said Renée Wachter, UW-Superior chancellor.

Chancellor Wachter says real magic happens when students and faculty connect, whether it is in person, or virtually.

“UW-Superior is a place with world-class programs, grant-winning applied research, a deeply talented faculty, an outstanding place of access, and personalized experiences for students,” said Wachter.

Funding will help support the number of scholarships available to students, academic, non-academic, and co-curricular programs, as well as help support the development of faculty and staff.

“Whether you’re interested in supporting one of the pillars of the campaign, or the annual Superior Fund, or you have a cause that is near and dear to your heart, we can help you match that gift to your interests,” said Wachter.

The fundraising continues at a time when students are facing harsh challenges associated with receiving a college education.

“We have decreased state support, increasing costs, life challenges of our students, and a changing landscape,” said Wachter.

With a changing landscape, it’s success stories from alum than hope to inspire others to help make a difference, and donate for the future.

“This campaign will give UW-Superior the support it needs to not only whether the difficult times but thrive and continue to strive for excellence,” said Shaye Moris,

UW-Superior Foundation board president, and director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

The campaign has raised 70 percent of the 20 million dollar goal.

If you would like to donate today, click here.