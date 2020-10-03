Annual Church Harvest Bazaar Brings Holiday, Halloween Goodies to Duluth’s Norton Park

Norton Park United Methodist Church's Harvest Bazaar was held outdoors this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday an annual Halloween and Holiday Bazaar in Duluth’s Norton Park neighborhood found a way to bring their goodies to the area during the pandemic.

Fall and Scandinavian treats along with decorations for Halloween and Christmas — all homemade by church-goers — were on sale to raise money for the church.

According to organizers it was important to have the fall festivity because it’s a highlight for many people each year.

“People just love coming to the bazaar. We had a lady, they drive up every year from the cities to come to the bazaar,” said Stephen Swanstrom.

“It’s just a fun event it’s always a good time to come out, get out, check some specialty food that you normally don’t see out in the grocery stores,” he said.

The Church is continuing the holiday spirit with their Christmas Cookie, Craft and Vendor Fair in December.