Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Hospitalized With Mild “Flu-like” Symptoms

NEW JERSEY (AP) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie recently tweeted he has checked himself into a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Christie said he has been experiencing mild symptoms.

After consulting with his doctors and due to his asthma, he decided it was best to be hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

He is among several other politicians that have caught COVID-19.