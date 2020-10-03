Fundraiser Hopes to Educate About Pitbulls During Pitbull Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn.- For this October’s Pitbull Awareness Month, one Northland Pitbull organization held a fundraiser Saturday to educate more people about the dog breed.

PJ’s Rescue held a barbecue fundraiser outside of GB Schneider’s in Duluth’s Denfeld neighborhood.

The group sold hot dogs and chips, as well as raffle tickets for gifts and local art, to raise money to help break the stigma around pitbulls and find those in the area good homes

“They’re just like any other breed,” said PJ’s Rescue President and Founder Tina Marcella. “Any breed can be mean, any breed can bite.”

For pitbulls, she said, there is more riding on them being seen and taken care of as good pets.

“They’re very high on the euthanization list just because they have a bad rap,” she said. “So I think educating is a huge thing that we need to do.”

Marcella said if anyone has questions or wants to adopt a pitbull, just give them a call or contact them via their Facebook page.