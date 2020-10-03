Glensheen Mansion’s Pumpkin Hunt Returns

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt has returned to the popular tourist destination.

Visitors taking a tour can try their luck at finding as many pumpkins as they possibly can.

Tons of pumpkins are hidden within the mansion and around grounds of the estate.

Many believe this family-friendly Halloween activity might be what people need during these tough times.

“We’re living through COVID-19. We’re trying to find some fun things to do. This is the perfect way for families to come and do a COVID-friendly activity,” said Jane Pederson, the marketing manager for Glensheen Mansion.

Those interested can hunt for pumpkins with a general admissions tour ticket.

Glensheen is open daily.