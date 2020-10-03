President Donald Trump’s Health is “Improving” But The Next 48 Hours Maybe “Critical” As He Fights Off COVID-19

"He is receiving outstanding, multi-disciplinary care for the state of the science for Coronavirus infection.," said Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley

BETHESDA, Md. (AP)- The next two days may be “critical” for President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the Coronavirus at a military hospital.

His chief of staff revealed on Saturday the President went through a “very concerning” period Friday evening.

“We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery,” said Mark Meadows, the President’s chief of staff.

This is in contrast to previous reports given by White House officials dodging around the actual severity of Trump’s condition.

Late Friday evening, it was reported Trump was feeling ‘fatigued and feverish” after being transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Now many questions are being raised.

Sources have revealed Trump was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House before being flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors avoided confirming if that information, but did state Trump had been exhibiting “clinical indications” of COVID-19.

“He is receiving outstanding, multi-disciplinary care for the state of the science for Coronavirus infection. We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the Coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better,” said Conley.

During that press briefing at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, doctors said Trump is being treated with an anti-viral medication.

This is in addition to the experimental drugs he was given on Friday at the white house.

The president’s doctors also say he has been fever-free for the last 24 hours.

President Trump is expected to spend the next several days undergoing treatment at the military hospital.

We will have more details on Trump’s condition as they become available.