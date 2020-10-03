Saliva Testing Continues at The DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– As the pandemic continues so has testing here in the Northland with saliva testing now available since last week. With a handful of days testing, St. Louis County health experts say they are pleased with the process.

Since the saliva testing site opened at The DECC just over 10 days ago, health officials have given out 2,300 saliva tests.

“We really weren’t sure what to expect. This is the first site in Minnesota,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.

The tests show a 5 percent positivity rate, which is about the same as the positivity rate of the area.

Westbrook says lines at the site have been kept down and people are following social distancing and mask guidelines. She also says with this being the first saliva testing site in Minnesota. They are learning how to make it better as they go.

“We’re still working out some communication, some logistics and making sure that we’re incorporating the testing site into other aspects of the community,” said Westbrook.

Health officials are hoping to lower the turnaround time for tests, which now takes 72 hours. Adding that a processing lab will soon be put up in Oakdale down by the Twin Cities. Giving those in the northland more help as the pandemic continues.

“I think it’s a nice opportunity to have this get established first in Duluth,” said Westbrook. “We have an opportunity here that is really accessible.”

The facility is open Wednesday-Friday 12-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who do go should not eat, drink, smoke, or chew anything for a half-hour before giving a sample.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made on the state’s website here.