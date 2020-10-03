Trump’s Campaign Manager Catches The Coronavirus

Nachai Taylor,

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump’s Campaign Manager Bill Stepien has also tested positive for COVID-19.

A campaign spokesperson confirmed the news and stated Stepien was experiencing mild “flu-like” symptoms.

Stepien joined Trump at Tuesday’s presidential debate.

He is now in quarantine until he recovers

Stepien is one of the numerous others who have contracted the virus including former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway along with Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Tom Tillis of North Carolina.

 

