Vineyard Church Hosts Food Giveaway For Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn.– After a generous donation, one Duluth church spent time earlier today give food to hundreds of families in the area.

The Vineyard Church off West Arrowhead Road in Duluth held a food giveaway Saturday.

Vineyard was given enough food to give out to 500 families in the area. People drove up and had bags full of non-perishable items like cereal and juice put in their cars.

Organizers of the giveaway tell us it’s great to be able to serve people in need.

“This is a huge blessing to be able to serve the people of Duluth,” said Natalie Pierce, Compassion Ministries Director at Duluth Vineyard Church. “We love people and we love to show them the generous heart of God by giving food away and meeting that practical need.”

All of the food not given away today will go to the church’s food shelf, which is open on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11 a.m.