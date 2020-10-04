A Craft Market Looks To Spread Positive Energy

DULUTH, Minn. – If you don’t believe in magic, a local pop-up craft market and garage sale might persuade you to think differently.

Dozens of handcrafted items, some with magical properties, were being sold including smudging sprays, fairy terrariums, and energy cleansing kits.

The crafts aren’t only about introducing people to magic.

It’s more about helping create positive energy.

“It helps in healing and relaxing. It helps your mental state. We have so many people dealing with a lot of mental issues right now,” said Adam Meier, the pop-up organizer and owner of Reiki Magick. “To give that extra bump to help with that kind of stuff, that’s what we’re all about.

Another pop up is scheduled for next weekend, which will be the last for the season.

The market is located at 5744 North Shore Drive.