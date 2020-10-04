A Local Church Helps Feed The Superior Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Faith united Methodist church in Superior is looking forward to feed the community for many years to come, but right now they are focusing on helping many survive the struggle brought on by the pandemic.

One member of the congregation at church has been helping the feed the community of superior since she was in middle school.

“It’s been a long journey but a very fun journey,” said Katie Hoyt, the community dinner leader.

Now she is continuing that effort by leading the church’s free drive-thru community dinner.

“There’s so much need of food for people,” said Hoyt.

This is a change in pace after having to shut down back in March.

She says getting back to helping the community is one way of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Hoyt said, “the more positive we can go through this world right now during the pandemic the better it is.”

But the church might be reaching their mission by feeding as many people as they can.

They have already served about 100 people.

“It’s important to show a little kindness through being distanced. and we can always show we care for somebody,” said Hoyt.

The free meal service is available on the first Sunday of every month at Faith United Methodist Church located on Hughitt Avenue in Superior.