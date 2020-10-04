Anderson, Decker Road Intersection Closing for Water Main Work

The City of Duluth will be closing the intersection of Anderson and Decker Roads until the 19th.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Monday, an intersection near the busy Highway 53 and Haines Road in Duluth will close as the city does some underground work.

The City of Duluth will be closing the intersection of Anderson and Decker Roads to install new water mains. Construction is expected to last until the 19th.

Homeowners on Decker Road will still have access to the street from either Piedmont Avenue or Mall Drive.

The detour route for Decker between Anderson and Piedmont will be changed to Haines road and merge with the existing detour that ends at Mall Drive.