Central Hillside Shooting Incident Believed to Land Three In Hospital, Duluth Police Say

DULUTH, Minn.- Three people are in the hospital for injuries Duluth Police believe are related to a shooting incident in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with the Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 Block of West 3rd Street at 4:53 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shortly after receiving the report, authorities said Essentia ER reported three gunshot wound victims; a 23-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 32-year-old female. All have non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe their wounds are a result of the shooting incident.

Upon arrival to the scene officers located evidence consistent with the reports, the spokesperson said. Officers canvassed the area and interviewed multiple witnesses.

The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this case.