Former Yellowjackets Basketball Standout Vid Milenkovic Starts Pro Career in Switzerland

Milenkovic will play for Starwings Basketball part of the Swiss Basketball League, which is the highest tier of basketball in Switzerland.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former UWS men’s basketball forward Vid Milenkovic will be starting his professional career in Birsfelden, Switzerland for Starwings Basketball.

Milenkovic, who’s from Switzerland, had a breakout year last season for the Yellowjackets. He missed two seasons due to injury but saved his best for last, ending with being named to the All-UMAC First-Team. Milenkovic led the team with 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and scored over 1,000 career points. He also finished third in the league in rebounding and fourth in scoring and field goal percentage.

