Nice Fall Day Offers Perfect Opportunity For Taking Photos at The Rose Garden

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was a nice fall day across the Northland.

The sun was shining with temperatures in the 50s.

It was even nice enough for a photoshoot at Leif Erikson’s Rose Garden in Duluth.

Several people were snapping shots for graduation, family, and engagement photos.

Even a bride and groom took a chance at creating lasting memories on such a gorgeous fall day.

“We’re so lucky and blessed its so beautiful. It’s just magical,” said Phil and Demitria Isaacson. “We have been blessed the past five years and it’s just a cherry on top. It’s perfect.”

It’s only going to get better for the week ahead with temperatures rising into the 60s.