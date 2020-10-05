Duluth Library Provides Curbside Crafting

DULUTH, Minn. – While the Duluth Public Library is providing curbside service, it is also providing curbside crafts for people to enjoy.

Through the funding of the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the library is distributing DIY wildlife feeder kits that patrons can take home and do themselves.

Some of the materials used for the kit include a recycled tire that has a mesh bottom as well as feeder seed.

“You know, I think one of the big things the library likes to do is to bring the community together, learn something, be creative and unfortunately this in-person class wasn’t able to happen,” said Laura Selden, the public relations coordinator at the Duluth Public Library.

The kits are free and the feeders can be used year-round to feed wildlife.