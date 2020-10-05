Founder of Bayfield’s Apple Festival Dies

According to the Ashland Daily Press, Jim Erickson died Sunday night after an illness.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. – One of the founders of Bayfield’s Apple Festival has died this past weekend.

The Facebook page of Erickson farms says they are closed October 5th, and apologized for any inconvenience.

Erickson Orchards was started over 100 years ago.

Jim’s son, Fred Erickson is the 3rd generation to take over production of the farm.