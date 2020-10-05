Local Dental Office Hosts Blood Drive In Honor Of Employee

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands are diagnosed with leukemia every year.

When it hit close to home for those at Piedmont Dental in Duluth, they jumped into action to help a member of their work family.

Kathy Andrews, has been a loyal employee of Piedmont Dental for more than 30 years.

“Kathy is really a positive presence in the office. She is always so welcoming, and a really great person to have around,” said Amanda Newcomb, a dental hygienist.

Unfortunately, Kathy had to step away from her duties at the practice after being diagnosed with a type of cancer that attacks the blood, just before the pandemic hit the northland.

Newcomb explains, “people notice that she isn’t here when they walk in. A lot of people ask where she is and what’s going on.”

Because she is so deeply missed around the office the team felt more needed to be done.

That’s when they came up with the idea to host a blood drive to help both Kathy and others fighting the disease during the pandemic.

“People are needing more and more blood right now. People are stepping back a little bit and not wanting to do it. So we wanted to have the blood drive in Kathy’s honor,” said Dentist Clyde Finch.

While Kathy has a long journey ahead all of the Piedmont Dental team is staying hopeful.

Hopefully, someday she can come back and work with us. We would really love that,” said Finch.

Until then, they are extending their support.

“Kathy we miss you. We love you keep fighting. We hope to see you smiling around here again soon,” said Newcomb.

Finch excitedly expresses, “go Kathy go. We’re behind you!”

About forty people signed up to donate blood in honor of Kathy and her battle with leukemia.