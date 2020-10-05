MDH Continues to Urge Duluth Trump Rally Attendees Get Tested Frequently for COVID-19

State health officials said it's important that those who attended to get tested frequently until they've cleared the two-week mark.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- As President Donald Trump returns to the White House after being treated for the virus Monday, Minnesota state health officials continue to urge people who were at his rally in Duluth to get tested several times over the next few weeks.

In a COVID-19 Briefing Monday, Minnesota Department of Health leaders said just because you test negative in the first few days after potentially being exposed to someone, doesn’t mean you have not been infected.

At the Trump rally last Wednesday social distancing was almost non-existent and very few masks were seen in the crowd besides those sitting behind the President.

State health officials said it’s important that those who attended get tested frequently until they’ve cleared the two-week incubation period.

“There is no get out of jail free card like monopoly with COVID,” said Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s Infectious Disease Division Director. “Remember that COVID-19 can take several days to develop and an initial negative test while encouraging is not an all clear.”

While no cases connected to the rally have been reported yet, Minnesota is still seeing cases increase.

The total now sits at 104,794 positive cases since the pandemic began, with more 2,083 Minnesotans who have succumbed to the virus.