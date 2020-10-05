Plump Pumpkins, Unique Gourds Sold on Tower Ave in Superior

The stand looks more like a small pumpkin farm with all types of gourds and squashes available.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fall is here, and so are the pumpkins! DC Farms set up their pumpkin and gourd stand on Tower Avenue in Superior, across from the fire station.

While it’s that variety that Tim W., the pumpkin farmer there said makes them different from other stands, he said the kids that come by still like the biggest, “orange-est” pumpkins.

“Hands down my favorite part is watching the kids just get excited out here and their eyes are just wide open whenever they come and they get to get creative and just get ready for Halloween and that’s what it’s all about,” Tim said.

The stand is open at least through Halloween and they’ll even deliver pumpkins to local businesses.