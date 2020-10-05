Police: Person of Interest Identified in Recent Central Hillside Shooting Incident

Duluth Police Responded to the 500 Block of West 3rd Street Shortly Before 5:00 a.m. Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Three people were hospitalized Sunday for injuries Duluth police believe are related to a shooting incident in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

Shortly after receiving the report, authorities said Essentia ER reported three gunshot wound victims; a 23-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 32-year-old female. All have non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe their wounds are a result of the shooting incident inside the apartment where a “gathering” was taking place.

Duluth Police have determined all parties involved in the recent shooting incident are known to each other.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Investigators have identified a person of interest, and are working to locate and take the suspect into custody.

The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the case.