Prep Soccer: CEC, Superior Boys, Hermantown, Duluth East Girls All Winners at Home

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton remains undefeated on the season while the Superior boys and Duluth East and Hermantown girls all picked up wins in the last week of the regular season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team continued to dominate as they got the 6-0 win over Duluth Marshall to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Elijah Aultman finished with a hat trick while Jordan Aultman, Drake Schramm and Tyler Issendorf each scored once. The Lumberjacks will look to complete an undefeated season on Thursday at home against Proctor. In other prep boys action, Superior got the 3-2 home win over Proctor, thanks to two goals from Jakob Kidd.

In prep girls action, Molly Henderson netted a hat trick in the first half as Duluth East handed Cloquet-Carlton its first loss of the season 4-2. Allie Niska scored the other goal for the Greyhounds while Katie Turner and Alexa Snesrud scored for the Lumberjacks. And up in Hermantown, the Hawks snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over Proctor. Macy Sieger finished with two goals for Hermantown.