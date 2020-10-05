St. Louis County Discusses Backing Film Industry

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Board is looking into investing money into the movies and television industry in the local community.

One year ago, the Catalyst Film Festival was held in Duluth and from it came ideas about how the county could better support the film industry.

The board will take up two points during its meeting on Tuesday.

One will be to give $150,000 to the Upper Minnesota Film Office, to help land future projects.

The second would be to create a $1 million fund used to reimburse up to 25% of the dollars spent by film productions within the county.

“It’s an opportunity to really make some impact in areas of the county right now that have some need and give us some better visibility in important wages and jobs and different things like that,” said Brian Fritsinger, the deputy county administrator for St. Louis County.

The board will consider the resolution tomorrow morning at its meeting.