Superior Public Library Opens Doors Back Up To Visitors

And with this pandemic, many things have been changing, including how you visit your local library. Now the Superior Library is opening with no appointment necessary.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – And with this pandemic, many things have been changing, including how you visit your local library. Now the Superior Library is opening with no appointment necessary, meeting the needs of its patrons, one visit at a time.

While the Superior Public Library has been doing curbside pickup and was previously open without appointments, giving patrons the flexibility and freedom to visit, even during the uncertainties of the pandemic.

Now without the need for an appointment, visitors don’t have to call ahead to make sure there are spots for them. It’s also easier to pick things up if they have items on hold.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to offer the services that we’ve always offered and we’re excited to see our customers more regularly,” said Susan Heskin, the library director at the Superior Public Library.

The library is able to hold 30% of its fire code capacity, which is about 50 people. Patrons are also asked to limit their time in the library to one hour while masks and social distancing are required.

“We’re excited that people will be able to browse and just explore the library and what we have to offer a little bit more,” said Heskin. “That’s been a challenge with COVID, is just allowing people to browse the shelves and explore.”

Library members are able to browse items like books and DVDs but once they touch them, library staff is asking for them to be put on a cart where they will be quarantined for 72 hours and shelved later.

One Duluth resident came to the Superior Library because of its accessibility and because of the Duluth Library’s current restricted access. He says he hopes to use both to serve his needs as a member of the Northland community.

“Jut the open, the open accessibility,” said David Grasso, a library patron and a Duluth resident. “The opportunity to research what you want and utilize the facility in many ways. Not just with the computer lab but if you had other needs.”

Duluth Library leadership tells us they are currently working with the City of Duluth to determine when they will open fully. That library is currently doing curbside pickup to help service its customers.

Superior’s Library will also be doing curbside pickup on Fridays and Saturdays.