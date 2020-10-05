Three Congressmen who Joined Trump in Minnesota Test Clear

MINNEAPOLIS-Three Minnesota congressmen who flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus have tested negative.

Other politicians who came close to Trump during his visit to Minnesota also moved quickly to get tested, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber flew with Trump to his Duluth rally Wednesday.

Senate candidate Jason Lewis was part of the greeting committee for Trump at the Minneapolis airport and joined them on Air Force One. Lewis says he plans to get tested in the next couple days.