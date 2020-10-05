Tuesday Marks One Month Until Presidential Election

About 4,500 ballots have already been accepted.

DULUTH, Minn – We are just about a month away from the presidential election.

City officials say they are seeing a very high turnout for early voting and absentee ballots

So far, 4,500 ballots have already been accepted and about 20,000 have been requested by residents in the City of Duluth.

As time is winding down for the presidential election, city officials want to remind residents to be familiar with how they can vote.

“Definitely be an informed voter and know what your options for voting are. You can vote by mail or in-person. You can get your ballot by mail and then drop it off or you can go to the polls on election day,” said Chelsea Helmer, the director of administrative services for the City of Duluth.

Drop-off ballot boxes are available Monday through Friday inside the Duluth City Hall.

There are also drive-up boxes available outside 24/7.