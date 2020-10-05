Valentini’s Opens in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Valentini’s Restaurant is officially open for business in Hermantown after moving from its old location on London Road in Duluth.

The bistro-style restaurant has a freshly new décor and is open for sit down dining or takeout.

Many of the same items are back on the menu along with a few new additions.

The owner says it was a bit of a challenge moving location, but she is grateful old customers have followed and for new customers supporting the business.

“I think it means they like my food. I am assuming that’s why they are coming here. We treat everybody like the family here,” said Carol Valentini, owner of the restaurant. “I always laugh if you come here more than three or four times, I will say can I hand you an apron and ask do you want to help me.”

Valentini’s is open daily, except on Sunday, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The new location is located on 4960 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.