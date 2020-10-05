Virginia Native, Former UMD Standout Matt Niskanen Retires After 13 Season in the NHL

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Since being drafted to the NHL in 2005, Matt Niskanen has made a name for himself as a physical, two-way defender. But after 13 years of slamming opponents into the boards, the Virginia native is ready to call it a career.

According to multiple sources, Niskanen has informed the Philadelphia Flyers and his teammates that he retiring from the NHL. The 33-year-old had one more year left on his contact. This past season, Niskanen played in 68 games and finished with 33 points, the fourth-highest total in his career.

Two years ago, he helped the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, which he got to bring home for a day at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia. He would finish his NHL career with 356 points in 949 career games, making stops in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Washington and Philadelphia.