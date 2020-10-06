Experimental COVID-19 Treatment Given To President Trump Part of Study At U of M Medical School

This study is also being conduction nationally, which will enroll about 2,000 people.

DULUTH, Minn. – The experimental treatment recently given to President Donald Trump for his diagnosis with COVID-19 will soon be part of a study being conducted at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The particular drug treatment is made up of two identical antibodies, which are created in a lab.

The antibodies are expected to bind to the virus to help prevent it from attacking other cells in the body.

The U of M Medical School study will test the cocktail on people who have no symptoms, but have come in contact with people who were positive for COVID-19.

“These are people we know have been exposed and are at higher risk of getting sick, but aren’t sick yet. What we are hoping to find out in my study is whether we can prevent them from becoming ill,” said Anne-Marie Leuke, an assistant professor of infectious diseases and international medicine at the U of M Medical School.

The study is in partnership with a New York-based pharmaceutical company, which created the treatment.

The U of M Medical School has yet to start the trial, but plans to enroll about 100 people.