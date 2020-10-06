Funds Available to Help Small Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. – A local group has been awarded more than $1 million to help businesses adapt and thrive in the midst of the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently granted the Entrepreneur Fund this money to loan out to small businesses in the area.

Many industries are hurting during the pandemic right now, with retail, dining and manufacturing being some of the ones hit the hardest.

“The timing of this award couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Shawn Wellnitz, the CEO of the Entrepreneur Fund. “Not for us, but just for the businesses in the community, I think we can truly help a lot of these places stay open, make some changes and thrive.”

The Entrepreneur fund services 17 counties throughout the Northland.