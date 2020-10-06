Importance of Strength Training and Recovery Increasing as Duluth Denfeld Football Season Begins

With just two weeks of practices before the season starts, teams are making strength training a priority and being more cautious of potential injuries.

DULUTH, Minn. – After the MSHSL voted to bring football back this fall, it left teams with just two weeks of practices before games get underway this week.

For teams like Duluth Denfeld, they’re making strength training a priority so they’re ready to play with the short turnaround.

“If we don’t see it on the field, or we don’t need it, then we’re not going to do it. We don’t have a lot of extra time other than to do the essentials of getting them physically ready to play. So there’s a lot of emphasis on core, structural integrity. But we didn’t have access to the weight room until the very first practice so we’re kind of behind on that but we’ll just make the best of it,” Denfeld strength coach Tony Radloff said.

And with the delayed start to the season, it brings new challenges including a higher risk of injuries that athletic trainers have to watch for.

“It’s always good to have that 2 or 3 weeks of practice at the beginning of the season where we’re normally looking for heat injuries because it’s 80, 90 degrees in the middle of August whereas now we’re almost into the cold weather season. Now we’re kind of on the heat watch again because they aren’t acclimated to doing all of that work with all of those pads and helmets and stuff so we’re kind of getting the end of both spectrums there,” athletic trainer Stephanie Gogolin added.

The Hunters will open their season on Friday on the road against Hermantown.