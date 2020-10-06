Longtime “Happy Hooker” Charter Captain Jon Dahl Remembered With Boat Procession

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth native Jon Dahl, captain of the “Happy Hooker” Charter Boats that operates on Lake Superior, died in August after a year-long battle with cancer.

“Jon was a great captain, a great friend, a great uncle. He was very kind, very thoughtful, well-prepared and a great fisherman,” Jon’s nephew Marty Running said.

Jon’s dad and uncle started the charter business out of Duluth way back in 1976. Jon and his brother Peter took it over in 1986 after their dad passed away.

“It’s pretty much a family deal. We have a few other guys that work with us as captains but they’re all like family to us,” Peter Dahl said.

His family says Jon was someone who loved his work and also loved to fish.

“Jon was a fisherman and lived, breathed and ate fishing constantly. When he wasn’t guiding, he would be taking people out fishing or going to Alaska to fish himself or Costa Rica or any place that he could bend a rod,” Running said.

Recently, Jon’s family and friends went out on Lake Superior for a special ceremony to honor Jon.

“We thought to show our appreciation for him and our love to him, we would do a procession of boats out on the lake. And we’ll come back in and all of his friends and relatives are here to share stories and tales of Jon,” Peter Dahl said.

Now, Jon’s legacy will forever be remembered by his family and those in the charter boat world.

“Jon was always willing to share, he shared his tricks and secrets and he was always willing to give a helping hand if someone needed help working on a boat,” Peter Dahl said.

“He did a lot of charters in his day and he had a lot of local people and lots of return customers who really liked to spend the entire day with him out on the lake so he’ll be greatly missed by his family and customers,” Running added.